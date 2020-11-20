Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 10,726 Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. decreased its position in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,726 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Hilltop worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Hilltop by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 67,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 17,638 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 463,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,492,000 after purchasing an additional 254,218 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HTH opened at $23.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $26.28.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.80. Hilltop had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 18.09%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.75%.

HTH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist increased their target price on Hilltop from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Stephens raised Hilltop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilltop currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

In other Hilltop news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $409,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 702,037 shares in the company, valued at $14,363,677.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

