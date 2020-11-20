Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 11,050 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lessened its stake in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,050 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.24% of LivaNova worth $5,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LIVN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in LivaNova in the second quarter worth approximately $30,001,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in LivaNova by 151.4% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 826,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,353,000 after buying an additional 497,626 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in LivaNova by 776.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 457,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,010,000 after buying an additional 405,152 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in LivaNova in the second quarter worth approximately $16,030,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new position in LivaNova in the second quarter worth approximately $13,896,000. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LIVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of LivaNova from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of LivaNova from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.29.

Shares of LIVN opened at $50.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.76. LivaNova PLC has a 1-year low of $33.40 and a 1-year high of $85.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.81.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $240.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.55 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CVÂ) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

