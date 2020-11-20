Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 168,443 Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. decreased its position in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 63.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,363 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 168,443 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in NETGEAR were worth $2,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 0.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,322,125 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,318 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 0.9% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,331,564 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,474,000 after acquiring an additional 11,811 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 8.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,261,904 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,671,000 after acquiring an additional 101,513 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 13.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,115,613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,481,000 after acquiring an additional 131,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 7.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,112,865 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,812,000 after acquiring an additional 79,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $31.45 on Friday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $37.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.48 and its 200-day moving average is $29.16. The company has a market capitalization of $952.37 million, a PE ratio of 35.74 and a beta of 0.88.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.80. NETGEAR had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 4.38%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 17,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $570,755.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,830,417.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tamesa Rogers sold 3,000 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total value of $99,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,640,866.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,668 shares of company stock worth $3,028,411 in the last 90 days. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BWS Financial lifted their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. NETGEAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

