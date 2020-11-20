Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 3,302 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. reduced its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,302 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Agree Realty worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADC. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 4,204.7% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,999,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $638,483,000 after purchasing an additional 9,767,391 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 11.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,908,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,671,000 after buying an additional 818,313 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 24.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,777,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,823,000 after buying an additional 351,920 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 109.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 579,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,077,000 after buying an additional 302,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 32.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,129,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,889,000 after buying an additional 275,362 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $64.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27 and a beta of 0.22. Agree Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $45.23 and a twelve month high of $80.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.21.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.40). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 39.39%. Analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADC. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Agree Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.91.

In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 7,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.58 per share, with a total value of $474,471.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 380,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,950,697.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William S. Rubenfaer bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.99 per share, for a total transaction of $94,485.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,394.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

