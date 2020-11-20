Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 3,501 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,501 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 13.6% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 3.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 35.4% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 5.3% in the third quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CE opened at $133.55 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $52.70 and a 52 week high of $135.74. The firm has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 27th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 26th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.07%.

CE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Vertical Research lowered shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Celanese from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $85.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Celanese currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total value of $87,502.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,184.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

