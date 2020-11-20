Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 37,494 Shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its position in shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) by 24.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 112,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37,494 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in TriMas were worth $2,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of TriMas by 29.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 50,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of TriMas by 15.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,069,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,191,000 after buying an additional 271,241 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TriMas in the third quarter valued at about $660,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of TriMas by 47.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 54,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 17,651 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TriMas by 0.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,014,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,236,000 after buying an additional 10,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRS opened at $27.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.20 and a 200-day moving average of $24.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. TriMas Co. has a 1-year low of $18.05 and a 1-year high of $32.01.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. TriMas had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $199.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that TriMas Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRS. BidaskClub lowered shares of TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

TriMas Profile

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty polymeric and steel closure products, including steel drum enclosures, plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, pharmaceutical, and household product markets; specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, and Stolz brands.

