Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 49,143 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. cut its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,141 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 49,143 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $4,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 12.1% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,327 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 3.1% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 17,075 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 30.6% in the third quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after purchasing an additional 7,078 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 2.6% in the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 7,879 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Co grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 2.4% in the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 35,141,250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,807,443,000 after purchasing an additional 838,659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.24% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. 140166 lifted their price target on The Boeing from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Boeing from $181.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $181.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Boeing from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.03.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $205.67 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $374.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.07 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.56.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.