Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Takes $4.53 Million Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 151,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,530,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in The Kraft Heinz by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in The Kraft Heinz by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP raised its position in The Kraft Heinz by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 58.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on KHC shares. BidaskClub raised The Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. B. Riley upgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

The Kraft Heinz stock opened at $31.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $38.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.70, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.24 and its 200 day moving average is $32.09. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $19.99 and a twelve month high of $36.37.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 56.14%.

In other news, Director Damme Alexandre Van purchased 13,849,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.38 per share, with a total value of $420,742,189.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 29,169,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $884,129,060.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

