Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Trims Holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. cut its holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 91.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 26,666 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Alleghany during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alleghany by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Alleghany by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Alleghany during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,383,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alleghany during the 2nd quarter valued at about $854,000. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kerry J. Jacobs purchased 50 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $639.74 per share, for a total transaction of $31,987.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 949 shares in the company, valued at $607,113.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on Y. ValuEngine cut shares of Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $785.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alleghany from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alleghany from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $610.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alleghany currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $753.33.

Shares of Y opened at $600.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of -126.86 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $569.91 and a 200 day moving average of $531.05. Alleghany Co. has a 52-week low of $426.87 and a 52-week high of $847.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.76) by $4.99. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alleghany Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alleghany Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

