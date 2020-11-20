Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Trims Holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. decreased its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 51.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,332 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 228,175 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.43% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 230.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,275 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 30,890 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 122.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,604 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 13,011 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,609,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $23,910,000 after buying an additional 92,135 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 76.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 125,159 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 54,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BHLB opened at $17.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $864.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.04. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $33.72.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.40. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 102.52%. The firm had revenue of $97.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BHLB. ValuEngine lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

