Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Trims Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. cut its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 26.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,826 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCI. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,699,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,769,000 after acquiring an additional 175,838 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,749,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,959,000 after acquiring an additional 43,838 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 162.2% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,287,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,011 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,180,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,813,000 after acquiring an additional 71,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,170,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,405,000 after buying an additional 172,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

SCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Service Co. International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Service Co. International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.86.

Shares of Service Co. International stock opened at $48.62 on Friday. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $52.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $918.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.00 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Service Co. International declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 12th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $1,256,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,520,914.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 111,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $5,574,931.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,733,398.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,065 shares of company stock worth $8,149,328 in the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.