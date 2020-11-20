Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Trims Stock Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 6.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in ITT were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITT. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ITT by 122.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of ITT by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of ITT from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ITT from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.57.

ITT opened at $71.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.83. ITT Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $75.56.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $591.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.76 million. ITT had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 17.85%.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.