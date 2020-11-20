Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) a €184.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €184.00 ($216.47) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €173.00 ($203.53) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €181.00 ($212.94) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €167.33 ($196.86).

Shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) stock opened at €152.52 ($179.44) on Tuesday. Volkswagen AG has a 52-week low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 52-week high of €187.74 ($220.87). The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €137.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is €136.94. The firm has a market cap of $31.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

