Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ROYAL BANK of Canada operate under the master brand name of RBC. They are Canada’s largest bank as measured by assets and market capitalization, and one of North America’s leading diversified financial services companies. They provide personal and commercial banking, wealth management services, insurance, corporate and investment banking, and transaction processing services on a global basis. They have employee approximately Seventy Thousant full- and part-time employees who serve more than 15 million personal, business, public sector and institutional clients through offices in Canada, the U.S. and 36 other countries. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $95.50 to $104.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Desjardins raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.29.

NYSE RY opened at $79.69 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.10. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $49.55 and a 52 week high of $82.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $113.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.37. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RY. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,479,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,212,000 after buying an additional 1,190,621 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,600,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,854,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,542,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,407,000 after buying an additional 1,371,311 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,084,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,844,000 after buying an additional 166,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,855,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,594,000 after buying an additional 473,300 shares in the last quarter. 40.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, loans, investment products, payments, international trade, and business advice services. This segment offers financial products and services through branches, automated teller machines, and mobile sales network.

