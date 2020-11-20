Royal Bank of Canada Raises Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $415.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $405.00 to $415.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on INTU. BidaskClub raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Intuit from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on Intuit from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on Intuit from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Intuit from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.06.

Shares of INTU opened at $361.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $94.63 billion, a PE ratio of 52.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit has a 52-week low of $187.68 and a 52-week high of $377.15.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.79% and a net margin of 23.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 29,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $9,355,209.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,313 shares in the company, valued at $30,532,566.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 161,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.66, for a total value of $55,740,440.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,306 shares in the company, valued at $53,337,411.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 244,742 shares of company stock worth $83,471,109. 4.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 0.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the third quarter valued at $94,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the third quarter valued at $270,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Intuit in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

