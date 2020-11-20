Royal Helium Ltd. (RHC.V) (CVE:RHC) Shares Gap Down to $0.29

Royal Helium Ltd. (RHC.V) (CVE:RHC) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.29, but opened at $0.26. Royal Helium Ltd. (RHC.V) shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 23,595 shares trading hands.

Separately, Cormark set a C$0.80 price target on Royal Helium Ltd. (RHC.V) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.34 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.50, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.89.

Royal Helium Ltd. (RHC.V) Company Profile (CVE:RHC)

Royal Helium Ltd. engages in the exploration and evaluation of helium properties. The company holds helium leases and permits in Saskatchewan, Canada. Royal Helium Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with The Saskatchewan Research Council to develop a helium facility. The company was formerly known as RHC Capital Corporation and changed its name to Royal Helium Ltd.

