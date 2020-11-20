salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Research Coverage Started at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $304.00 target price on the CRM provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $252.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $245.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $196.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of salesforce.com from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $254.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $253.74.

Shares of CRM opened at $264.65 on Tuesday. salesforce.com has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The stock has a market cap of $240.83 billion, a PE ratio of 103.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $252.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.43.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.23, for a total value of $129,311.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,393 shares in the company, valued at $3,397,121.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.78, for a total transaction of $57,781.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at $7,632,760.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 576,686 shares of company stock worth $145,362,735 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 26.9% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,688 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,311,000 after acquiring an additional 7,140 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in salesforce.com by 203.5% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 34,319 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,625,000 after acquiring an additional 23,013 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in salesforce.com by 28.8% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,348 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in salesforce.com by 89.0% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 109,060 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,366,000 after acquiring an additional 51,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

