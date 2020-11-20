Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

SGMO has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America began coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sangamo Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of SGMO stock opened at $10.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.60. Sangamo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $57.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.11 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.12% and a negative net margin of 91.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGMO. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 155.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 39,019 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,847,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,880,000 after purchasing an additional 33,142 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 38.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 17,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 10.6% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 22,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. 54.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.