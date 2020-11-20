Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Shares Sold by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 17,909 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.20% of Sanmina worth $3,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Sanmina in the 1st quarter valued at about $405,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sanmina by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,445 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 15,289 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Sanmina by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 23,817 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Sanmina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,729,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sanmina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina stock opened at $31.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.96. Sanmina Co. has a 1-year low of $18.34 and a 1-year high of $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.89.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sanmina Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SANM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Sanmina from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Sanmina from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanmina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

Sanmina Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

