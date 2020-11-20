Sarasin & Partners LLP Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,778,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,038 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 2.5% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $171,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 73,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,329,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,279,000 after purchasing an additional 383,674 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the third quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 36,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 287.7% during the third quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 16,471 shares during the period. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Independent Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.34.

In related news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $115.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $352.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.41 and a 200 day moving average of $98.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

