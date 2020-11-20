Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) (EPA:SU) Given a €120.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) (EPA:SU) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €127.00 ($149.41) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €109.31 ($128.60).

SU opened at €118.75 ($139.71) on Monday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a one year low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a one year high of €76.34 ($89.81). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €110.26 and its 200 day moving average price is €100.00.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

