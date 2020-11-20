Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Rating Increased to Overweight at KeyCorp

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) was upgraded by investment analysts at KeyCorp to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.20% from the company’s current price.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th.

NASDAQ SCHN opened at $23.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.67. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $25.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company has a market cap of $647.61 million, a P/E ratio of 217.20 and a beta of 1.42.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $464.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 3,975 shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $85,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,075,778. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 9,049 shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $194,734.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,333.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,440 shares of company stock worth $378,011 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 2.2% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 3.5% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 32,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 3.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 12.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 10.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

