Scotiabank Boosts Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) (TSE:SIA) Price Target to C$15.00

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) (TSE:SIA) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.86% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) from C$11.00 to C$12.75 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) from C$15.00 to C$14.75 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) dropped their target price on Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.55.

SIA stock opened at C$13.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.28, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.92. Sienna Senior Living Inc. has a one year low of C$8.85 and a one year high of C$19.72. The stock has a market cap of $898.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.41.

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

