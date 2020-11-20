Scott A. Crum Sells 1,000 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Stock

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,170,205. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $400.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $367.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $354.22. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.65 and a 12 month high of $437.35. The company has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a PE ratio of 59.91 and a beta of 0.85.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.37. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The company had revenue of $425.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.45%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in MSCI by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in MSCI by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in MSCI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MSCI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $383.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $342.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $416.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $384.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.78.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.