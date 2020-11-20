Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.13), Fidelity Earnings reports. Seanergy Maritime had a negative return on equity of 46.30% and a negative net margin of 21.30%.

SHIP opened at $0.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.73. Seanergy Maritime has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $9.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.67.

Get Seanergy Maritime alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

About Seanergy Maritime

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It owns a fleet of ten Capesize bulk carriers with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 11 years. The company is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Seanergy Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seanergy Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.