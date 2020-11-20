Seaport Global Securities Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SJW Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 16th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.11 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.12.

Get SJW Group alerts:

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). SJW Group had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 5.01%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of SJW Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. SJW Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

NYSE SJW opened at $64.97 on Wednesday. SJW Group has a 52 week low of $45.60 and a 52 week high of $74.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.40, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is 71.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in SJW Group by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in SJW Group by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in SJW Group by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in SJW Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in SJW Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker, subscription service line protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.