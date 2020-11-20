Sei Investments Co. Acquires 100,887 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 1,677.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 100,887 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $13,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 697,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,712,000 after purchasing an additional 96,467 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 671,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,679,000 after purchasing an additional 7,567 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 531,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,068,000 after purchasing an additional 36,541 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P bought a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,808,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 368,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,361,000 after purchasing an additional 142,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.22.

NYSE EGP opened at $140.73 on Friday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.40 and a 52 week high of $153.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.40, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.50.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.71). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 9.94%. As a group, analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $95,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,611,482.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $228,106.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,425,379.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,769 shares of company stock valued at $912,881 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

