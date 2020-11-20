Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,504 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.16% of Quidel worth $14,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Quidel by 465.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Quidel during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Quidel during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Quidel during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Quidel by 73.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 11,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.83, for a total transaction of $3,239,071.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,073,022.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.17, for a total transaction of $852,510.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,039,441.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QDEL opened at $190.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.50 and a beta of 0.84. Quidel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.78 and a fifty-two week high of $306.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $248.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.49.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $476.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.30 million. Quidel had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 276.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on QDEL. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Quidel from $306.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Quidel from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Quidel from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.00.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

