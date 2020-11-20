Sei Investments Co. Buys 3,191 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,114 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.11% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $14,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 192.2% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 404,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,697,000 after purchasing an additional 265,782 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,040,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $374,165,000 after buying an additional 132,752 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 390,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,047,000 after purchasing an additional 124,245 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,097,000 after purchasing an additional 97,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,882,000. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JKHY shares. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Gabelli began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $194.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.25.

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $161.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.52, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.50. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.64 and a 52 week high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $451.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 44.56%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

