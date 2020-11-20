Sei Investments Co. Has $13.75 Million Stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,490 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 123,998 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.07% of Coupa Software worth $13,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COUP. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Coupa Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 17.5% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,450 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.17, for a total value of $369,996.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,314.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 931 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total transaction of $284,746.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,273.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,225 shares of company stock worth $51,626,218 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COUP shares. FBN Securities raised their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $256.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $211.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Coupa Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP opened at $314.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12 month low of $99.01 and a 12 month high of $353.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.09. The firm has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.05 and a beta of 1.52.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

