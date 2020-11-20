Sei Investments Co. Has $14.26 Million Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 245,334 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 16,636 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.28% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $14,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 693 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 335.0% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 870 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 127.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. 70.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

In other news, CEO Edward W. Stack sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total transaction of $12,992,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Lauren R. Hobart sold 51,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $2,773,057.53. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 204,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,134,716.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 547,736 shares of company stock valued at $30,365,146. 30.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE DKS opened at $55.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.82. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.46 and a 1 year high of $63.29.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.97. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

DKS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cleveland Research raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.80.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.