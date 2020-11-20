Sei Investments Co. Has $14.59 Million Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 4.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 215,528 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,874 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $14,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 154.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 37.3% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 258.1% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.48% of the company’s stock.

DELL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.29.

In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 63,653 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total value of $4,505,359.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 222,431 shares in the company, valued at $15,743,666.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 2,900 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $188,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,083,853.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,109,028 shares of company stock valued at $74,641,812 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $68.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $71.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.26.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $22.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 129.04%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

