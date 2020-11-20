Sei Investments Co. Has $14.77 Million Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,769 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $14,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.7% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 14.4% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

In other Roper Technologies news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.67, for a total value of $1,331,010.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,387,806.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $17,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,214 shares in the company, valued at $106,574,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $416.90.

NYSE:ROP opened at $409.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $403.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $402.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $240.00 and a 12 month high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.71%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.