Sei Investments Co. Increases Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,951 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.16% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $13,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 63.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,515,000 after purchasing an additional 63,204 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 6.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 66.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 12,086 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 24.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PNW shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle West Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $83.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.31. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $60.05 and a 12 month high of $105.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 17.37%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.60%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.