Sei Investments Co. Purchases 9,076 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,076 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $12,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 42.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,716,023 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $149,242,000 after acquiring an additional 508,475 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 44.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 365.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,002 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 29,052 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Ross Stores by 2,982.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 77,573 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,612,000 after purchasing an additional 75,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 4.7% in the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

ROST has been the topic of several analyst reports. MKM Partners cut their target price on Ross Stores from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Ross Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Sunday, August 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.83.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $110.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.24. The firm has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.47, a P/E/G ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.30 and a 52 week high of $124.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.