Sei Investments Co. Raises Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 23,229 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $14,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXPD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,107,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 25.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 503,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,589,000 after acquiring an additional 102,912 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 242.1% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 180,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,711,000 after acquiring an additional 127,629 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.6% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 227,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,278,000 after acquiring an additional 5,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 7.1% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $90.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.27. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.55 and a 52-week high of $95.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 30.14%.

EXPD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.63.

In other news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 23,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total transaction of $2,089,622.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

