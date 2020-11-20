Sei Investments Co. Sells 4,414 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,369 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,414 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.18% of Amedisys worth $14,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Amedisys by 1.7% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 987,002 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $195,959,000 after acquiring an additional 16,969 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amedisys by 3.3% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 693,943 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $164,069,000 after acquiring an additional 21,874 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Amedisys by 1.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 632,846 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $149,625,000 after acquiring an additional 7,870 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Amedisys by 123.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 447,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $88,904,000 after acquiring an additional 247,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Amedisys by 13.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,703,000 after acquiring an additional 43,844 shares in the last quarter. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on AMED. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $246.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $218.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Amedisys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.14.

Shares of AMED stock opened at $240.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $249.22 and a 200-day moving average of $220.26. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Amedisys, Inc. has a one year low of $132.95 and a one year high of $273.77.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.25. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 26.41%. As a group, research analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $243,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.25, for a total transaction of $358,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,682,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,386 shares of company stock valued at $3,218,600. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.