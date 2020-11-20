Sei Investments Co. Sells 8,917 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,917 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.20% of RH worth $14,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in RH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000.

Shares of RH opened at $432.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.17. RH has a 1 year low of $73.14 and a 1 year high of $439.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $379.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.74. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.48.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $1.54. RH had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 1,201.65%. The business had revenue of $709.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RH will post 17.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RH in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RH in a research note on Monday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of RH from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of RH from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of RH from $446.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $346.69.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

