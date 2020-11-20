Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) Short Interest Update

Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the October 15th total of 600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SVT opened at $7.36 on Friday. Servotronics has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $11.03.

Get Servotronics alerts:

About Servotronics

Servotronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of components, systems and sub-systems. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technology Group and Consumer Products Group. The Advanced Technology Group segment is the design, manufacture and marketing of servo-control components such as torque motors, control valves, actuators, and others.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Servotronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Servotronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.