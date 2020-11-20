Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) Short Interest Update

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 849,500 shares, an increase of 65.0% from the October 15th total of 514,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 99.9 days.

Shares of SVRGF stock opened at $3.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.85. Seven Generations Energy has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $7.00.

Get Seven Generations Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SVRGF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Seven Generations Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. CIBC lifted their price target on Seven Generations Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Seven Generations Energy from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Seven Generations Energy from $7.50 to $8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Seven Generations Energy from $4.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Seven Generations Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.04.

Seven Generations Energy Company Profile

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 528,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Seven Generations Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven Generations Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.