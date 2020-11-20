Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

SHG opened at $30.04 on Tuesday. Shinhan Financial Group has a one year low of $17.09 and a one year high of $39.74. The company has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHG. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 339.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Banking Services, Credit Card Services, Securities Brokerage Services, Life Insurance Services, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

