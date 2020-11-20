Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SCVL. ValuEngine raised Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Sidoti downgraded Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Shoe Carnival from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Shoe Carnival from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SCVL opened at $36.52 on Wednesday. Shoe Carnival has a 1-year low of $12.56 and a 1-year high of $40.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.08 and a 200-day moving average of $29.80. The company has a market capitalization of $514.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.03 and a beta of 1.28.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.39. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 1.15%. Sell-side analysts expect that Shoe Carnival will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shoe Carnival news, Director James A. Aschleman sold 1,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $51,319.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $555,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $41,349.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,189.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,487 shares of company stock worth $2,393,768 in the last 90 days. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Shoe Carnival by 17,011.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Shoe Carnival by 214.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Shoe Carnival by 3,124.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, and wallets.

