Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Shore Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

Shore Bancshares stock opened at $13.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $162.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.40. Shore Bancshares has a 52 week low of $7.63 and a 52 week high of $17.90.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 8.53%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shore Bancshares will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHBI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 246.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 122,546 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $314,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 123.0% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 48,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 26,583 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 83.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 14,204 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

