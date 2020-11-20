Short Interest in A-Mark Precious Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AMRK) Decreases By 20.1%

A-Mark Precious Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AMRK) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,400 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the October 15th total of 63,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on A-Mark Precious Metals from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th.

A-Mark Precious Metals stock opened at $30.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.95 and its 200-day moving average is $24.60. The company has a market cap of $219.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21 and a beta of -0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.65. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $7.47 and a 12 month high of $37.60.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $1.99. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 55.63% and a net margin of 0.91%. Research analysts anticipate that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jess M. Ravich sold 5,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total transaction of $193,891.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,418,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Thor Gjerdrum sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.36, for a total value of $286,321.88. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 8,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,321.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,873 shares of company stock worth $620,867. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRK. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 2,007.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $767,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.66% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct Sales. The company sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as markets precious metal products on television, radio, and the internet, as well as through telephonic sales.

