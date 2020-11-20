Short Interest in Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) Expands By 60.3%

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a growth of 60.3% from the October 15th total of 748,500 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 276,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

ADMS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.94.

Get Adamas Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,430 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,242 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 16,090 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADMS opened at $4.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.58. The stock has a market cap of $124.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.57. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $7.45.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 89.12% and a negative return on equity of 806.54%. Research analysts forecast that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.