Short Interest in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH) Grows By 37.6%

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 81,200 shares, an increase of 37.6% from the October 15th total of 59,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

AIH stock opened at $4.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.59. The company has a market cap of $112.16 million and a PE ratio of -3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.53. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $10.66.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 11.63%. On average, equities analysts expect that Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

About Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments comprising minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, including laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments.

