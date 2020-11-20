Short Interest in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Drops By 22.3%

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the October 15th total of 2,600,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 751,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,767,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,036 shares in the company, valued at $60,151,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.00, for a total transaction of $489,978.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,089 shares of company stock worth $73,298,611. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 146,734 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,035,000 after acquiring an additional 6,103 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 280.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 189,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,971,000 after acquiring an additional 139,592 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 200.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Align Technology stock opened at $441.35 on Friday. Align Technology has a twelve month low of $127.88 and a twelve month high of $507.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $400.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $310.79. The company has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.75.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.02. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The firm had revenue of $734.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Align Technology will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $460.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.46.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

