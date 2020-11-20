Short Interest in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Increases By 27.5%

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 790,100 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the October 15th total of 619,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 344,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research firms have recently commented on AIMC. BidaskClub raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

In other news, VP Todd Patriacca sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $761,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,238. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,632 shares of company stock worth $2,740,720 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,467 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 181.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AIMC stock opened at $52.97 on Friday. Altra Industrial Motion has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $56.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.56, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.54.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.41. Altra Industrial Motion had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $437.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.59%.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

