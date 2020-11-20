Short Interest in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Decreases By 20.1%

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,700,000 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the October 15th total of 7,130,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

In related news, Director Pierre Dufour bought 11,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.75 per share, with a total value of $496,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ray G. Young sold 49,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $2,451,980.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 448,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,458,879.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 380,639 shares of company stock worth $19,087,445 in the last ninety days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 65.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Cleveland Research raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.27.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $48.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.87. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 52-week low of $28.92 and a 52-week high of $52.05.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

