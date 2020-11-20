Short Interest in Artificial Life, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALIF) Drops By 26.1%

Artificial Life, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALIF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the October 15th total of 43,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of ALIF stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01. Artificial Life has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.20.

Get Artificial Life alerts:

About Artificial Life

Artificial Life, Inc operates as a technology investment company. It operates content development studio, which implements custom solutions for smartphones and tablet devices. The company focuses on mobile and cross-platform applications and games. It is also involved in patent and technology licensing activities that specializes in intellectual property in the field of augmented reality technology and applications.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Artificial Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artificial Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.